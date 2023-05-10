- Rain chances increase overnight, low severe threat
- This round of rain will taper off Thursday morning
- Another round of scattered strong storms is possible Thursday PM
- Large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes possible
- Off and on rain and storms likely Friday through the weekend
- Limited severe weather threat
- Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible for some
- Rain clears out by early next week
- Staying mild to warm with humid conditions through the weekend
FORECAST: More showers/storms this evening into Thursday morning
James Aydelott
