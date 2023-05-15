- Scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off Monday
- Low severe storm chances
- Only a few isolated showers Tuesday
- Cooler with lower humidity midweek
- Another soaking rain is possible at the end of the work week
- The weekend looks dry with mild temperatures
FORECAST: More scattered showers & storms Monday
Laura Mock
Updated
Laura Mock
