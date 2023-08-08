FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

  • Mostly sunny with mild temperatures for this time of year.
    • Highs 84° to 89°
  • Another round of early morning storms possible Wednesday
    • Some storms may be severe
    • The highest threat will be northeast of Tulsa
    • Strong winds expected much of the day
    • A few PM storms possible as well 
  • Cooler Thursday before the hot and humid air returns on Friday and last through much of next week

