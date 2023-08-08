- Mostly sunny with mild temperatures for this time of year.
- Highs 84° to 89°
- Another round of early morning storms possible Wednesday
- Some storms may be severe
- The highest threat will be northeast of Tulsa
- Strong winds expected much of the day
- A few PM storms possible as well
- Cooler Thursday before the hot and humid air returns on Friday and last through much of next week
FORECAST: More storms likely before summer heat returns
Phil Price
