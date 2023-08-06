FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Rain and thunder becoming likely early Monday morning
    • No severe weather is anticipated with this round
    • Showers will taper off by midday
  • Another round of storms is possible over northeast Oklahoma Tuesday AM
  • Temperatures remain cooler than average until midweek
  • Some strong and severe storms are possible Wednesday
    • High winds and large hail are the main threats
    • Storms may occur in the morning and afternoon
  • Drier with seasonable heat for the second half of the week
    • A few t-storms can't be ruled out heading into next weekend