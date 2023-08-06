- Rain and thunder becoming likely early Monday morning
- No severe weather is anticipated with this round
- Showers will taper off by midday
- Another round of storms is possible over northeast Oklahoma Tuesday AM
- Temperatures remain cooler than average until midweek
- Some strong and severe storms are possible Wednesday
- High winds and large hail are the main threats
- Storms may occur in the morning and afternoon
- Drier with seasonable heat for the second half of the week
- A few t-storms can't be ruled out heading into next weekend
FORECAST: More rain and thunder likely in the coming days
Mike Grogan
