- A few showers possible this afternoon, otherwise warm with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll keep a slight rain and storm chances around through the weekend.
- Low threat of severe storms
- Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and humid
- Highs in the 80s
- Lows in the 60s
- Heating up next week
FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower
