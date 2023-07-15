FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Mostly clear and quiet into Sunday morning
  • Times of some cloud cover on Sunday with a good amount of sun as well
  • A few showers and storms are possible Sunday night and Monday
  • Heat builds early next week
    • Heat index near 100° Sunday afternoon
    • Dangerous heat arrives by midweek with a heat index up to 110°
  • Rain chances return late next week with another modest cool-down

