- Mild start Thursday morning
- Isolated storms possible again Thursday afternoon
- Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and humid, with isolated storms
- Temps slowly climbing through much of next week
FORECAST: Mild start Thursday with isolated afternoon t-storms
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
