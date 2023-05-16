- Cool and quiet tonight
- A mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday with a light breeze
- Patchy morning fog is possible Thursday
- Rain and storm chances return late in the week
- A few showers are possible Thursday
- Widespread rain and storms likely Thursday night into Friday
- Limited severe weather threat
- Clearing out late Friday with a cold front
- Cooler than average with mostly clear skies this weekend
- Slow warming trend next week
FORECAST: Mild and quiet ahead of late-week storms
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
