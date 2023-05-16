FOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast

  • Cool and quiet tonight
  • A mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday with a light breeze
  • Patchy morning fog is possible Thursday
  • Rain and storm chances return late in the week
    • A few showers are possible Thursday
    • Widespread rain and storms likely Thursday night into Friday
    • Limited severe weather threat
  • Clearing out late Friday with a cold front
  • Cooler than average with mostly clear skies this weekend
  • Slow warming trend next week

