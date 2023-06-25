- Scattered storms are possible, mainly along & south of I-40 overnight
- Hail and gusty winds are possible in the strongest cells
- Rain will taper off toward sunrise
- Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
- A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday and again that night
- Seasonably hot the next few afternoons
- Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
- Highs Wed-Fri may crest 100 each afternoon
- A bit cooler with a round or two of storms possible by next weekend
FORECAST: Lower humidity to start off the week
Michael Grogan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Sunday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Saturday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Weather Forecast 06-22-2023
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter
-
Driver charged with felony after running a storm roadblock in Tulsa
-
Tulsa County man and mother in jail after murder of 17-month-old baby
-
1 dead after Mayes County crash
-
Tulsa man loses leg after drunk driver runs over downed power lines