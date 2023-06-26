FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
  • Temps in the low to mid 90s this afternoon
  • A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday and again that night
  • Seasonably hot Tuesday afternoon
  • Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
    • Highs Wed-Fri may crest 100 each afternoon
    • Heat index even higher each afternoon as humidity returns
  • A bit cooler with a round or two of storms possible by next weekend