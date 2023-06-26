- Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
- Temps in the low to mid 90s this afternoon
- A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday and again that night
- Seasonably hot Tuesday afternoon
- Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
- Highs Wed-Fri may crest 100 each afternoon
- Heat index even higher each afternoon as humidity returns
- A bit cooler with a round or two of storms possible by next weekend
FORECAST: Lower humidity to start off the week, heat cranks up
