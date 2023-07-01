- A few t-showers are possible overnight
- Mostly dry on Sunday with a slight drop in humidity levels
- A few t-storms can't be ruled out by afternoon in SE Oklahoma
- A gradual warming trend expected for the first half of the week
- The 4th of July will be seasonably hot with a slight chance of a t-storm
- A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s late in the week
- Daily storm chances remain for the next 10 days
- Higher storm chances show up Monday PM, midweek and the start of next weekend
FORECAST: Lots of sunshine ahead for Sunday
Michael Grogan
