FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • A few t-showers are possible overnight
  • Mostly dry on Sunday with a slight drop in humidity levels
    • A few t-storms can't be ruled out by afternoon in SE Oklahoma
  • A gradual warming trend expected for the first half of the week
  • The 4th of July will be seasonably hot with a slight chance of a t-storm
  • A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s late in the week
  • Daily storm chances remain for the next 10 days
    • Higher storm chances show up Monday PM, midweek and the start of next weekend

