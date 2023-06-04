  • Mild and quiet overnight with mostly clear skies
  • Isolated to widely scattered t-showers are possible the next few afternoons and early evenings
    • Severe weather is unlikely
    • Locally heavy downpours with gusty winds may occur
    • Many spots will stay dry most days
  • Staying warm and a bit humid with highs nearing 90 through midweek
  • Slightly higher rain chances expected Thursday and again this weekend