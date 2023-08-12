FOX23 Weather Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY for Green Country from Noon to 8 PM Sunday

  • Evening and overnight storms are likely, especially from Tulsa north
    • A few storms may be severe with high wind gusts and large hail
    • T-showers will taper off Sunday morning after sunrise in the area
  • Another very hot and humid afternoon expected Sunday
    • Heat index will climb between 105° & 110°
  • Rain and storms are likely again Sunday night into Monday morning
    • A few storms may be severe with high winds and large hail
    • Rain will taper off Monday morning as a cold front arrives
  • Much cooler and drier early next week
  • Warming back into the 90s midweek with lower humidity still in place 

