- Mostly sunny sky Tuesday Afternoon
- Slight chance of shower or storm developing this afternoon
- Highs in the 80s
- Tracking another round of t-showers overnight into Wednesday morning
- low-end severe threat
- Could see a few t-showers Wednesday Afternoon in the early-evening.
- Highs in the mid-80s
- Highs warming back into the 90s by Friday through the Father's Day weekend.
- Slight risk of storms late-Saturday into early-Sunday
- Next week looks hot, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.
- Heat index values at or above 100° next week
FORECAST: Isolated storm chances through the weekend; turning hot next week
Phillip Price
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
82°
Partly Cloudy
82° / 64°
2 PM
82°
3 PM
83°
4 PM
84°
5 PM
83°
6 PM
83°
Follow Fox23
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.