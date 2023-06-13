  • Mostly sunny sky Tuesday Afternoon
    • Slight chance of shower or storm developing this afternoon
    • Highs in the 80s
  • Tracking another round of t-showers overnight into Wednesday morning
    • low-end severe threat
  • Could see a few t-showers Wednesday Afternoon in the early-evening.
    • Highs in the mid-80s
  • Highs warming back into the 90s by Friday through the Father's Day weekend.
    • Slight risk of storms late-Saturday into early-Sunday
  • Next week looks hot, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.
    • Heat index values at or above 100° next week