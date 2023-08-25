FOX23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory Saturday from NOON - 7 PM for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Pawnee counties. 

  • Isolated showers off and on Saturday 
  • More scattered showers possible Sunday morning
  • High near 100° Saturday afternoon before cooler air moves in
  • Cooler and less humid Sunday with highs in the 80s
    • 80s continue through Thursday
  • Limited rain chances through next week