- Pockets of rain and thunder possible tonight with humid conditions
- Mother's Day starts off mostly dry but storms are likely by afternoon
- A strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out
- Heavy downpours and lightning are the main risks
- Staying muggy all day
- Showers and storms remain likely into Monday
- Rain chances drop off midweek with cooler, drier air in place
- A late-week t-shower cannot be ruled out
- Next weekend looks dry with mild temperatures
FORECAST: Humid weekend continues with more scattered t-showers
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Osage, Creek, southeastern Pawnee and Tulsa Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Catoosa to 3 miles southeast of Bristow. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Sand Springs... Bristow... Owasso... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Skiatook... Catoosa... Collinsville... Mannford... Kiefer... Sperry... Kellyville... Oilton... Westport... Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park... Jenks Riverside Airport... Turley... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 187 and 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
