Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Osage, Creek, southeastern Pawnee and Tulsa Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Catoosa to 3 miles southeast of Bristow. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Sand Springs... Bristow... Owasso... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Skiatook... Catoosa... Collinsville... Mannford... Kiefer... Sperry... Kellyville... Oilton... Westport... Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park... Jenks Riverside Airport... Turley... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 187 and 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH