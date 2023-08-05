FOX23 Weather Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Craig, Kay, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington County and Chautauqua and Montgomery Counties KS until 10:00am

Excessive Heat Warning for Haskell, Latimer Le Flore,  McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, counties Saturday 11 AM to 9 PM.

Heat Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner & Washington counties Saturday 11 AM to 9 PM.

  • Showers and stormy start Saturday
    • Highest chance north of Tulsa
  • Hot and humid on Saturday
    • Highs near 100
    • Heat index running between 105° & 112° in the afternoon
  • Rain chances return this weekend
    • A chance for scattered showers and isolated storms Saturday
    • Highest chance of storms comes early Sunday morning
  • Turning cooler Sunday into early next week
  • Low rain and storm chances continue through midweek