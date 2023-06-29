FOX 23 Weather Forecast

 EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR NOWATA, CRAIG, OTTAWA, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, CREEK, OKFUSKEE, OKMULGEE, WAGONER, CHEROKEE, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH, SEQUOYAH, PITTSBURG, HASKELL, LATIMER AND LE FLORE COUNTIES FROM NOON TO 9 PM. 

  • Hot afternoon, highs range from 102° to 104°
    • Heat index values 110°-115°
  • The heat starts to back-off some on Friday
    • Highs range from 97° to 101°
  • More clouds and chances for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday
    • Best chance will be Saturday PM and Sunday AM
    • Highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s
  • Isolated afternoon showers and storms through the Fourth of July

More News