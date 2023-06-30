FOX 23 Weather Forecast

 HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM FOR WASHINGTON, CRAIG, OTTAWA, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, OKMULGEE, WAGONER, CHEROKEE, ADAIR, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH, SEQUOYAH, PITTSBURG, HASKELL, LATIMER AND LE FLORE COUNTIES. 

  • Temps still above average this afternoon in the upper 90s and low 100s
  • low/mid 90s for highs, Saturday thru Tuesday
  • A few scattered storms through Independence Day
    • Best chance for rain comes on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning
  • Isolated afternoon showers and storms through the Fourth of July
  • Below average temps possible next week

