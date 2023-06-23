FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory Friday for Creek, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner [OK] 1 PM - 9 PM

  • More spotty showers possible Friday afternoon and evening with warm conditions
  • Few early morning rumbles early Saturday morning
  • Turning much hotter with humid conditions this weekend
  • Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 Saturday and Sunday
    • Heat index 105+ Saturday
  • Triple digit temps in the forecast next week