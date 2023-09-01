- Comfortable mornings and hot afternoons for Labor Day Weekend
- Humidity slowly returns
- Lows in the 60s and 70s
- Highs in the mid 90s
- Next chance of rain is next week
- Temperatures stay above average through next week
FORECAST: Hot but mostly dry Labor Day weekend
James Aydelott
