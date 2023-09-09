FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • After a cool start to our Sunday, the day will become seasonably warm
  • A few light showers cannot be ruled out Sunday PM - mainly NW of Tulsa
  • More widespread rain likely in several bouts next week
    • Light to moderate rain will overspread the area Monday
    • A few light showers are possible Tuesday
    • A heavier batch of rain and storms likely Wednesday-Thursday
    • Drying out for the end of next week
  • Below-average temperatures arrive Monday and last all week
    • Highs in the 70s
    • Lows in the 60s and upper 50s

