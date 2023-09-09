- After a cool start to our Sunday, the day will become seasonably warm
- A few light showers cannot be ruled out Sunday PM - mainly NW of Tulsa
- More widespread rain likely in several bouts next week
- Light to moderate rain will overspread the area Monday
- A few light showers are possible Tuesday
- A heavier batch of rain and storms likely Wednesday-Thursday
- Drying out for the end of next week
- Below-average temperatures arrive Monday and last all week
- Highs in the 70s
- Lows in the 60s and upper 50s
FORECAST: One more warm day ahead of a long-lasting cool-down
Mike Grogan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
Hurricane Lee is whirling through open waters as forecasters warn it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season. Read MoreHurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Morning Forecast
Tropical Storm Lee has strengthened into a hurricane as it churns through the open waters of the Atlantic on a path that would take it near the northeast Caribbean. Read MoreTropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa