FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Temperatures still hot Saturday and Sunday afternoon
    • Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s
    • Lows in the 60s
  • Rain chances return early next week
    • Widespread rain and thunder likely Monday with on and off chances through Friday
  • Highs in the upper 70s next week
  • Lows in the 60s and 50s in the morning! 

