- Temperatures still hot Saturday and Sunday afternoon
- Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s
- Lows in the 60s
- Rain chances return early next week
- Widespread rain and thunder likely Monday with on and off chances through Friday
- Highs in the upper 70s next week
- Lows in the 60s and 50s in the morning!
FORECAST: Hot and sunny Saturday before next weeks cooldown
Mikayla Smith
Currently in Tulsa