FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory 1PM to 9PM Tuesday for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Warm to mild conditions tonight
  • Spotty t-showers possible Tuesday morning, mainly SW of Tulsa
  • Staying dry thereafter until the weekend with low storm chances
  • Staying hot and humid each day for the rest of the week
    • Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
    • Heat index may flirt with 100 Tuesday and again late in the week

