FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Mild start Friday morning with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s
  • Hot and humid Friday afternoon 
  • Temps stay in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend
    • Heat index between 105-110 next several days 
  • Storm chances increase through the weekend
    • Storm chances late Friday into Saturday morning
    • More storms possible Saturday night into Sunday
  • Mild temps to begin work week next week
  • Limited rain chances after this weekend 

