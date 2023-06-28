FOX 23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

 HEAT ADVISORY for the entire FOX23 viewing area from Noon until 9 PM today.

  • Sunny, hot and humid Wednesday afternoon
    • Highs above 100°
    • It will feel more like 105° to 110° or more
  • The hot weather continues through the end of the work week
    • Afternoon highs range from 100° to 105°
    • Morning lows in the 70s to low-80s
  • A bit cooler with storm chances this weekend
    • Highest chance of rain will be late-Friday into Saturday
  • Isolated afternoon showers and storms through the Fourth of July

