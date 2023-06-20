FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory 1PM to 9PM Tuesday for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Warm, sunny and humid through the week
  • Heat index 95 - 100 for many Tuesday afternoon
  • Slightly cooler mid-late week
  • Even hotter this weekend, isolated chance for rain

