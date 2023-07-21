- Scattered showers and storms early Friday morning
- A few strong to severe storms possible
- Damaging winds will be the primary concern
- Much cooler Friday with highs in the 80s
- Lower humidity over the weekend with below average temps
- Heat returns quickly next week with triple digits back by midweek
FORECAST: Storms Friday morning, cooler weekend
Laura Mock
