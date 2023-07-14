FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7pm for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties - KS. 

Flood Watch in effect from 7pm Friday through 7 am Saturday for Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah counties. 

  • Strong to severe storms likely this evening
    • Main threats are strong winds and localized flash flooding
    • Timing between 7pm until 4am 
  • Saturday and Sunday not as hot with daily chances of rain and storms
    • Highs lower-90s
  • Heat index back near or above 100° for some
  • Drying out and heating up again next week
    • Highs back above 100° by Tuesday

