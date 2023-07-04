- Mild and humid overnight with scattered t-showers possible toward dawn
- Highest chance of rain Tuesday morning is south of Tulsa
- Hot and humid for your 4th of July celebrations
- Heat index will climb above 100° by afternoon
- An isolated late-day t-storm can't be ruled out
- Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
- Periods of rain and storms likely from Wednesday through the weekend
- Cooling off for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s
- Hotter than average temperatures return for the weekend into next week
FORECAST: Hot and Humid 4th
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Monday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Sunday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Saturday Overnight Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Thursday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
NASCAR driver's in-laws, nephew dead after possible murder-suicide in Muskogee
-
Four hurt in shootout after Tulsa concert
-
1-month-old baby found safe, parents still on the run
-
Central American chicken chain opens first Tulsa location
-
Police investigating after woman found dead near Hwy 169 at 81st Street