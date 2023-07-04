FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

  • Hot and humid for your 4th of July celebrations
    • Heat index will climb above 100° by afternoon
    • An isolated late-day t-storm can't be ruled out
  • Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
  • Periods of rain and storms likely from Wednesday through the weekend
  • Cooling off for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s
  • Hotter than average temperatures return for the weekend into next week