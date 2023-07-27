FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory in effect until 9 PM for all of Green Country Thursday

Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM for all of Green Country Friday

  • Another sunny and hot afternoon Friday
    • Highs from 97° to 101°
    • The feel like temperature will be more like 105° to 110°
  • The heat will continue into the weekend and next week
  • Only a few isolated chances of rain next week