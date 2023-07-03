- Monday Afternoon will be hot with temperatures back in the mid-90s
- Isolated afternoon t-storms likely
- Strong wind the main threat with strongest storms
- Hot and humid for your 4th of July celebration
- Highs will range from 94° to 97°
- Heat index values above 100°
- Hot and humid weather sticks around on Wednesday before a cool front arrives late in the day
- A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s Thu & Fri
- Gradual warming trend this upcoming weekend with daily rain chances
FORECAST: Hot afternoon with a chance of storms
Mikayla Smith
