- Cooler, drier air arrives Wednesday with ample sunshine
- Heating back up a bit late this week with a slight chance of t-storms
- Slightly cooler this weekend
- Wetter and much cooler conditions settle into the area early next week
FORECAST: Lower humidity Wednesday
Laura Mock
Currently in Tulsa
72°
Partly Cloudy
100° / 72°
6 AM
72°
7 AM
70°
8 AM
70°
9 AM
72°
10 AM
74°
