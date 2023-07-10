FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Patchy fog in low-lying areas Monday morning
  • Mostly sunny and with a warming trend kicking off Monday
  • Another round of storms is possible  Tuesday morning
    • Heavy rainfall is the main threat
    • Highest storm chance is south of Tulsa
  • Turning very hot and humid midweek
    • A heat index well over 100° is expected in the afternoons
  • Late-week showers and storms can't be ruled out
    • The highest chance will be near the Kansas border
    • Slightly higher rain chances return by the weekend 