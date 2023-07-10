- Patchy fog in low-lying areas Monday morning
- Mostly sunny and with a warming trend kicking off Monday
- Another round of storms is possible Tuesday morning
- Heavy rainfall is the main threat
- Highest storm chance is south of Tulsa
- Turning very hot and humid midweek
- A heat index well over 100° is expected in the afternoons
- Late-week showers and storms can't be ruled out
- The highest chance will be near the Kansas border
- Slightly higher rain chances return by the weekend
FORECAST: Feeling more like July this week
Laura Mock
