FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Mild and humid overnight with scattered t-showers possible toward dawn
    • Highest chance of rain Tuesday morning is south of Tulsa
    • sHot and humid for your 4th of July celebrations
    • Heat index will climb above 100° by afternoon
    • An isolated late-day t-storm can't be ruled out
  • Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
  • Periods of rain and storms likely from Wednesday through the weekend
  • Cooling off for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s
  • Hotter than average temperatures return for the weekend into next week