- The heat is back this week!
- Daily highs range from 98° to 101°
- Heat index from 100° to 105°
- Overnight lows in the 70s
- Little to no chance of rain the next 10 days
FORECAST: Hot week ahead with few chances for rain
Phillip Price
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
