FOX23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Le Flore, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS Tuesday 11 AM to 9 PM.

Heat Advisory for all other counties Tuesday 11 AM to 9 PM

  • Staying warm and dry overnight into Tuesday morning
  • Triple-digit heat staying put all week
    • Daily highs ranging from around 100° to 105° each afternoon
    • The heat index will be between 105°-112° as well
    • Morning lows stay above 80° in Tulsa until the weekend
  • Turning cooler with several rounds of storms possible this weekend and early next week

