...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. For
the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with
either ambient temps near 105 or heat index values up to 111
expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian
Counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington OK, Pawnee, Tulsa,
Creek, Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
