FOX23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Delaware, Latimer Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Wagoner & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS Thursday 11 AM to 9 PM.

Heat Advisory for Adair & Cherokee counties Thursday 11 AM to 9 PM

    Dangerous heat returns each afternoon through the end of the week
    • Highs 100° to 105°
    • Heat index nearing 110°
  • Rain chances return this weekend
  • Cooler air arrives early next week with a few rounds of storms possible