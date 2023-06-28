- Hotter Thursday, afternoon highs range from 102° to 104°
- Slightly cooler Friday, near 100°
- A bit cooler with storm chances this weekend
- Highest chance of rain will be Saturday PM and Sunday AM
- Isolated afternoon showers and storms through the Fourth of July
FORECAST: Heat Building in Green Country
James Aydelott
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 this afternoon. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
