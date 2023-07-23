- Heat and some humidity returns quicklywith highs from 97-100 all week
- Heat index in the triple digits each afternoon
- Limited rain chances through this upcoming week
FORECAST: Heat and humidity returning
James Aydelott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Weather Forecast 07-24-2023
FOX23 Daily Forecast Read MoreFORECAST: Heat and humidity returning
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Weather Forecast 07-22-2023
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Weather Forecast 07-21-2023
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Morning Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
$2 billion theme park, resort coming to Craig County
-
After fighting home demolition, Lake Eufaula man says Army Corps of Engineers demanding he pay them
-
Adrian Peterson and wife hold baby shower in Claremore
-
Bartlesville man concerned after he was denied gun license renewal due to his marijuana card
-
Man crawls out of demolished vehicle after crash on I-44 in Tulsa