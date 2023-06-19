FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory Monday afternoon for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Getting hot and humid for the rest of the week
    • Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
    • Heat index may flirt with 100 on a few afternoons
  • Staying hot this weekend
  • Isolated rain chances return late in the week

