FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory thru 9 PM for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Getting hot and humid for the rest of the week
    • Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
    • Heat index may flirt with 100 on a few afternoons
  • Isolated t-showers are possible Tuesday morning
  • Staying dry thereafter until the weekend with low storm chances

More News