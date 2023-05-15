- A slight chance of spotty showers overnight and into Tuesday morning
- Stubborn cloud cover and a north breeze will make Tuesday cool
- Generally dry midweek with cool nights and mild daytime readings
- Another soaking rain is possible at the end of the work week
- The weekend looks dry with mild temperatures
FORECAST: Green Country dries out midweek
- James Aydelott
-
- Updated
James Aydelott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
The risk of a flash flood is dependent on how much moisture the soil is holding. Read MoreHow much rain does it take to cause a flash flood?
FOX23 Monday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Sunday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Sky Watch provides weekly updates on what you can see in the night skies over Green Country. Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock lets you know when and where to look and how to best see s… Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Attorney for Henryetta homicide victim says 32 different phones, people used home as location address
-
Bixby French bulldog wins non-sporting group at Westminster dog show
-
Woman dies after falling off back of motorcycle
-
Jalen Hurts earns master’s degree from University of Oklahoma
-
Questions and doubt continue to surround investigation of 7 bodies found on property near Henryetta