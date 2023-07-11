- Dangerous heat stress returns Wednesday through Friday
- Heat index 110°-115° is possible next few afternoons
- Increasing chances of rain and storms late in the week and weekend
- The first chance comes Wednesday night northeast of Tulsa
- Several rounds of strong storms and heavy rainfall are possible
- Highest rain chance comes this weekend
FORECAST: Getting hotter and more humid
James Aydelott
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
