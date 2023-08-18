Heat Advisory for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Wagoner, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer Counties Friday 11 AM - 8 PM
- Hotter Saturday and Sunday
103°-105° temp
110°-115° heat index
- 100°+ temps next week
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
