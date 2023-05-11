FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast

  • Severe storms develop across central OK this evening
    • Large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes possible
    • Arriving in Green Country after dark
    • Storms weaken as they move into eastern OK, but severe still possible
  • Off and on rain and storms likely Friday through the weekend
    • Limited severe weather threat
    • Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible for some
    • Rain clears out by early next week
  • Staying mild to warm with humid conditions through the weekend