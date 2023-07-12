FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning valid for Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Washington [OK] Thursday from Noon - 8 PM 

Heat Advisory valid for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Ottawa, Pushmataha [OK] Chautauqua, Montgomery [KS] Thursday from Noon - 8 PM  

  • Dangerous heat stress returns Thursday through Friday
    • Heat index 110°-115° is possible next few afternoons
  • Increasing chances of rain and storms late in the week and weekend
    • The first chance comes tonight northeast of Tulsa
    • Several rounds of strong storms and heavy rainfall are possible
  • Temperatures return to near average levels by the weekend
  • Drying out and heating up again next week

More News