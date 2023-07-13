Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, northwestern Adair, central Wagoner, Cherokee and east central Tulsa Counties through 145 AM CDT... At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Claremore to 2 miles northwest of Eldon. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Claremore... Tahlequah... Wagoner... Pryor... Pryor Creek... Catoosa... Verdigris... Chouteau... Inola... Locust Grove... Salina... Kansas... Okay... Hulbert... Foyil... Oaks... Christie... Peggs... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 228 and 265. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH