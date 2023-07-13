FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory valid for Choctaw and Pittsburg counties FRIDAY from 1 PM - 8 PM  

  • Stormy start Friday morning, few storms could be strong to severe
  • Hot and humid again Friday afternoon
    • Heat index over 100+
  • More storms late Friday night into Saturday morning
    • A few storms could be strong to severe
  • Saturday and Sunday not as hot with daily chances of rain and storms
    • Highs lower-90s
  • Drying out and heating up again next week
    • Highs back above 100°

More News