- Nice and mild overnight with mostly clear skies
- Sunshine on Thursday will heat us back up to above-average temps
- A round of storms is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning
- A few storms may be severe with a hail and high wind threat
- Highs in the 90s expected through the end of the week
- Rain chances return early next week with a marked cool-down
- Highest rain chance is Monday into Tuesday
- Highs will fall to near 80 for several days next week
FORECAST: Summer heat with us to the end of the week
Mike Grogan
