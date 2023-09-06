FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Nice and mild overnight with mostly clear skies
  • Sunshine on Thursday will heat us back up to above-average temps
  • A round of storms is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning
    • A few storms may be severe with a hail and high wind threat
  • Highs in the 90s expected through the end of the week
  • Rain chances return early next week with a marked cool-down
    • Highest rain chance is Monday into Tuesday
    • Highs will fall to near 80 for several days next week

